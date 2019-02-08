Rotherham defender Semi Ajayi has been nominated for the January Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award.

The 23-year-old Super Eagles defender has been in sensational form for Rotherdam in their league campaign and has been utilized in midfield by The Millers head coach Paul Warne.

In January, Semi took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of his strike for Rotherham in their 1-2 loss against Leeds United.

Nominees

His goal will compete against three other strikes for the Goal of the month in January.

Semi will compete against Luke Freeman’s goal for Queens park Rangers against Premier League seeking Aston Villa.

The final contender is a Freddie Sears effort for Ipswich also against Aston Villa on Saturday, January 26 same day the Nigerian international scored his long-range strike.

Semi has been a consistent performer for Rotherham this season which earned him several call-ups to the Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr.

The voting opened on Friday, February 8 and will close Monday, February 11 while the award winner will be announced Friday, February 15.

Semi will next be in action for relegation battling Rotherham when they take on Wigan Athletic in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, February 9.