Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi has been included in the English Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for matchday 34.

The 25-year-old was on target for Rotherham United as they were held to a 1-1 draw by rivals Reading in an encounter played on Saturday, February 23.

Semi who is a versatile utility player has been used by Rotherham United coach Paul Warne in defensive and midfield positions.

The Nigerian defender was used as an anchorman against Reading but could not stop player of Nigerian descent Ovie Ejaria who converted a ball through to him by Garath McCleary to give the home side the lead at the Madejski Stadium in the 31st minute.

Semi brought his side back into the game when he converted a ball through to him by Clark Robertson in the 79th minute and celebrated with a traditional Nigerian 'Zanku' dance which involves the alternative use of the feet tapped rhythmically.

He, however, could not get his team to force a winning goal as they remained in the relegation zone after the other fixtures.

Semi’s impressive outing was recognised by media outfit Whoscored who gave him an 8.2 rating for goalscoring and defensive duties in the encounter as he recorded two tackles, two interceptions, two aerial duels and one clearance against Reading.

The Rotherham defender has been finding the back of the net in recent weeks with his previous strike nominated for the Championship Goal of the Month award.

Semi is named in a four-man midfield alongside Adam Reach of Sheffield Wednesday, Kenny McLean of Norwich City and Said Benrahma of Brentford.

The Super Eagles defender is expected to return to action when Rotherham United take on Blackburn Rovers in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, March 2.