Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi has been included in the English Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for matchday 37 after scoring two goals against Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

The in-form Nigeria international was the hero for Rotherham United scoring their two goals as they beat QPR on Wednesday, March 13.

Ajayi’s late winner gave Rotherham their first away win of the campaign and helps them in their fight to avoid relegation.

The 25-year-old who is a traditional defender but has been utilised in a midfield role by Rotherham coach Paul Warne has been rewarded with a place among the best eleven in the Championship for matchday 37.

Ajayi who started his development with Arsenal’s youth academy now has six goals this season and five from his last four outings for the Millers.

In the Team of the Week by Who Scored was given a 9.4 rating for his two goals from four attempted shots and winning 14 aerial duels.

Ajayi was part of the players chosen in midfield alongside Pablo Hernandez of Leeds City, John McGinn of Aston Villa and Rolando Aarons of Sheffield Wednesday.

The youngster is expected to return to action when Rotherham United takes on Norwich City in their matchday 38 championship encounter scheduled for Saturday, March 16 before he travels to join the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the upcoming international break.