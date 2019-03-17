Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi continued his good goalscoring form for Rotherham United as they lost 1-2 to Norwich City in a Sky Bet Championship encounter played on Saturday, March 17.

The 25-year-old was the hero for Rotherham United as they recorded their first away win against Queens Park Rangers in their previous encounter.

Ajayi was given a place in midfield by Millers head coach Paul Warne as they aimed to record back to back victories.

Both teams started well and were solid defensively until Kenny McLean gave the Canaries the lead just at the halftime mark when he converted a ball through to him by Teemu Pukki.

Upon resumption after the halftime break Ajayi responded with an equaliser when he converted a ball through to him by Ben Wiles in the 52nd minute.

Rotherham United were level for just five minutes before Ben Godfrey restored Norwich City's lead in the 57th minute this time McLean with the assist.

Norwich held on for all three points at Loftus Road despite chances for Rotherham United to snatch an equaliser.

The result meant Norwich City maintained their lead at the top of the Championship while Rotherham United dropped into the relegation zone.

Speaking to the Rotherham website after the game Warne hailed the performance of Ajayi despite the defeat.

He said, “Semi’s brought us back into the game.

“He’s broken up play and he’s improved no-end over the last 12 months."

Ajayi took to his official Instagram account to post a message to celebrate his milestone appearance for Rotherham United despite the defeat.

He said, "Honoured to reach 100 appearances for Rotherham United today & blessed to mark the occasion with a goal.

"Gutted to lose narrowly but we can take a lot of heart from this performance for the rest of the season."

Ajayi will travel for the Super Eagles of Nigeria upcoming games against the Pirates of Seychelles and Pharoahs of Egypt during the international break.

He is expected to return to action for Rotherham United when they take on Derby County in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, March 30.