'Sell Sadiq' - Almeria fans call for cash in exchange for Super Eagles striker

In a street interview with local media LA VOZ and Cadena SER, fans of the club commentated on the future of Sadiq while responding to one of two topics: the other being Almeria's new signings.

The lanky striker was imperious for the club in the just concluded season, scoring 18 goals in 36 games and creating another 12 for his teammates.

Pulse Nigeria

Despite being awarded a golden shovel for being the brain behind Almeria’s promotion charge, some fans of the Andalusian club are of the opinion that his "cycle at Almería is over."

Pro 'Sell Sadiq'

Rafael Nieto:

“Whether I would sell Sadiq? I am clear that if an interesting offer arrives, he will have to be transferred because it is necessary due to the issue of the limit to bring other footballers.

Rafael Nieto Jr:

“The signings he [Almeria's coach Rubi] has made seem correct to me because they are young kids around 19 and 20 years old. They fit very well in the future project that Almería has right now. If a good offer of about 20 million euros arrives and I would sign another strong striker for the First Division. I think Sadiq's cycle at Almería is over".

RAFA GONGORA/La Voz de Almeria

Eve Navarro:

“They [Almeria's new signings] are not flashy signings, but I am sure that in the end, they will make a good and balanced squad. I expect another type of footballer, with experience in the First Division and Sadiq, would sell him. He has always been there, he is not a player for Almería to play in the First Division”.

Jorge Fernandez:

“I hope the young guys come forward and I would sell Sadiq based on what is offered. For less than 30 million euros? No.”

Pedro Aguilera Jr:

“The signings are very technical, I like them for Almería. They have quality and Sadiq, would sell him because the money would come in handy”.

AFP

Raphael Vergel:

“I see that normal players have been signed and I understand that people from Almería have to be brought in. Wouldn't sell Sadiq now. Put up with him until the winter market”.

Pro 'Keep Sadiq'

Carmen García:

“I like the signings. I think he [Almeria's coach Rubi] needs some more reinforcement and about Sadiq, I wouldn't sell him because he has had a very good season. Rubi wouldn't sell him, he's our striker and he scores a lot of goals."

Toñi Torres:

"I understand that he [Umar Sadiq] has become like a talisman for us. He fails a lot, but he always gives us a lot of joy. He is like a talisman.”

Antonio García:

“I see the signings well, but some experienced player are missing, I see everything well at Almería. I wouldn't sell Sadiq because we need another striker."

Eloy Aguilera: