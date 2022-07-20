TRANSFERS

'Sell Sadiq' - Almeria fans call for cash in exchange for Super Eagles striker

Jidechi Chidiezie
'He is not a player for Almeria to play in the La Liga', one of the fans said.

Umar Sadiq has become a player in high demand across Europe following his performances with Almeria
Six fans of newly promoted La Liga club Almeria have called for the sale of Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq despite an impressive run with the club.

In a street interview with local media LA VOZ and Cadena SER, fans of the club commentated on the future of Sadiq while responding to one of two topics: the other being Almeria's new signings.

The lanky striker was imperious for the club in the just concluded season, scoring 18 goals in 36 games and creating another 12 for his teammates.

The Almeria man was ranked at #14 on the inaugural PulseSPORTS30
Despite being awarded a golden shovel for being the brain behind Almeria’s promotion charge, some fans of the Andalusian club are of the opinion that his "cycle at Almería is over."

Rafael Nieto:

“Whether I would sell Sadiq? I am clear that if an interesting offer arrives, he will have to be transferred because it is necessary due to the issue of the limit to bring other footballers.

Rafael Nieto Jr:

“The signings he [Almeria's coach Rubi] has made seem correct to me because they are young kids around 19 and 20 years old. They fit very well in the future project that Almería has right now. If a good offer of about 20 million euros arrives and I would sign another strong striker for the First Division. I think Sadiq's cycle at Almería is over".

The fans of Almería take the floor and analyze the Almería de Primera
Eve Navarro:

“They [Almeria's new signings] are not flashy signings, but I am sure that in the end, they will make a good and balanced squad. I expect another type of footballer, with experience in the First Division and Sadiq, would sell him. He has always been there, he is not a player for Almería to play in the First Division”.

Jorge Fernandez:

“I hope the young guys come forward and I would sell Sadiq based on what is offered. For less than 30 million euros? No.”

Pedro Aguilera Jr:

“The signings are very technical, I like them for Almería. They have quality and Sadiq, would sell him because the money would come in handy”.

Umar Sadiq finshed the season as Almeria's best player
Raphael Vergel:

“I see that normal players have been signed and I understand that people from Almería have to be brought in. Wouldn't sell Sadiq now. Put up with him until the winter market”.

Carmen García:

“I like the signings. I think he [Almeria's coach Rubi] needs some more reinforcement and about Sadiq, I wouldn't sell him because he has had a very good season. Rubi wouldn't sell him, he's our striker and he scores a lot of goals."

Toñi Torres:

"I understand that he [Umar Sadiq] has become like a talisman for us. He fails a lot, but he always gives us a lot of joy. He is like a talisman.”

Antonio García:

“I see the signings well, but some experienced player are missing, I see everything well at Almería. I wouldn't sell Sadiq because we need another striker."

Eloy Aguilera:

“There are high-level signings needed to play in the First Division and young people, but a little more experience is needed in the squad. About Sadiq, I would not sell him, but if an interesting offer arrives, of course, he would have to be sold”.

