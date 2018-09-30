Pulse.ng logo
'Selfish' Lautaro pleases Inter coach Spalletti

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti hailed new striker Lautaro Martinez as having the right dose of "selfishness" after he scored his first Serie A goal in a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Not a bad thing for a striker to be selfish:" the Inter Milan coach said of Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez. play

(AFP)

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti hailed new striker Lautaro Martinez as having the right dose of "selfishness" after he scored his first Serie A goal in a 2-0 win over Cagliari on Saturday.

Martinez, who joined Inter from Racing Club this season, got a rare start up front against the Sardinians with fellow Argentine Mauro Icardi rested ahead of next week's Champions League trip to PSV Eindhoven.

And the 22-year-old headed in after 12 minutes in the San Siro with another new boy Matteo Politano also scoring his first goal with a powerful volley a minute from time to ensure a fourth straight win for Inter between the championship and Champions League.

"Lautaro is talented. He's strong and has everything, quality, technique and strength," said Spalletti. "He's also a bit selfish, but it does not hurt to have that thread of selfishness.

"I think training with Icardi is helping him to learn something about attacking the space, but he already had everything.

"He is also a bit egotistical, such as when he went for goal and it was two against one, but that's not a bad thing for a striker to be a little egotistical.

"Lautaro is very good friends with Icardi, they are two sensitive guys."

Martinez said he was living "a dream" having scored in the Italian league.

"I always say that the group comes first, but I'm really happy for this goal," said the Argentine.

Spalletti, meanwhile, said he was confident Inter had regained their form after struggling with just four points from their first four games.

"It was a deserved and important victory, which allowed us to have a correct classification for the name we carry," said Spalletti, as Inter moved up to fourth -- eight points behind champions Juventus.

(AFP)

"We are Inter, this is one of the most loved teams in the world and we have this mission.

"I want to be remembered for my commitment to this club," added the former Roma and Zenit St Petersburg coach.

Inter, fourth last season, made a host of summer signings including Radja Nainggolan, Politano, Sime Vrsaljko and Keita Balde, as they chase their first Serie A title since 2010, when they won the treble under Jose Mourinho.

"When you have a large squad with this much quality, you can choose a whole new 11 every few days and that is important," the coach added.

