Video: See how newly-wedded Super Eagles star Paul Onuachu is spending his honeymoon

Onuachu spending his honeymoon on the pitch

Onuachu married his longtime fiancee in Lagos on Sunday in a ceremony with Super Eagles stars like Victor Osimhen, Francis Uzoho, and Frank Onyeka.

It was the final leg of two wedding ceremonies, with the first taking place in Ghana's capital, Accra. Following the success of his second wedding ceremony on Sunday, it was expected that Onuachu and his wife would go on a honeymoon.

However, it appears the ex-Midtjylland is not too concerned about his honeymoon for now after he was pictured training on a local sandy pitch in Lagos.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, Onuachu was training with Bright Edomwonyi. The two were seen going through their paces, with a group of local boys playing football in the background.

Although Onuachu and his wife may still have their honeymoon, at the moment, the Super Eagles star is focused on keeping his fitness ahead of pre-season.

Onuachu to leave Genk?

However, the Nigerian international's future at Genk is still in doubt. Onuachu still has two years left on his contract with the Belgian side, but he has been linked with a move away from the club after two extraordinary seasons.

