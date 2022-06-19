TRANSFERS

Borussia Dortmund make £28m opening bid for Ajax star Sebastien Haller

David Ben
Multiple reports claim that Borussia Dortmund have made a €28 million bid for the former West Ham flop Sebastien Haller

Borussia Dortmund have made their move for Ajax striker Sebastien Haller
Borussia Dortmund have made their first offer for Ajax striker Sebastien Haller, and are looking for a quick resolution to the potential deal as per Dutch outlet VI

The 27-year-old Ivorian's contract at Ajax expires in 2025 the Dutch giants will be hoping they can hold onto their prized asset who was the third top scorer in last season's Champions League with 11 goals - only behind Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema.

Sebastien Haller Ajax AFP

Haller sealed a move to Ajax from West Ham United in January 2021 for a fee of £18.8m becoming the club's record signing.

Haller has largely impressed during his time in Amsterdam, scoring 47 goals in 65 appearances under former boss and new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.

However, Dortmund seem very keen on bringing back the Ivorian star to Germany.

Haller previously played for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga for two seasons before his move to the London Stadium, where he found it difficult to impress.

Ajax's Sebastien Haller (R) was largely impressive for Dutch champions Ajax last season AFP

In September 2021, Haller became the first person since Marco van Basten in 1992 to score four goals on his Champions League debut when Ajax beat Sporting Lisbon 5-1.

Dortmund have moved quickly in replacing Erling Haaland, with the prolific Norwegian sealing a mega-switch to Premier league champions Manchester City.

The Bavarians have already completed the signing of Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg and now look set on adding Haller to their ranks as they try to reclaim Bayern Munich's long term birthright next season.

