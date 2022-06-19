Borussia Dortmund make £28m opening bid for Ajax star Sebastien Haller

The 27-year-old Ivorian's contract at Ajax expires in 2025 the Dutch giants will be hoping they can hold onto their prized asset who was the third top scorer in last season's Champions League with 11 goals - only behind Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema.

AFP

Haller sealed a move to Ajax from West Ham United in January 2021 for a fee of £18.8m becoming the club's record signing.

Haller has largely impressed during his time in Amsterdam, scoring 47 goals in 65 appearances under former boss and new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.

However, Dortmund seem very keen on bringing back the Ivorian star to Germany.

Haller previously played for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga for two seasons before his move to the London Stadium, where he found it difficult to impress.

AFP

In September 2021, Haller became the first person since Marco van Basten in 1992 to score four goals on his Champions League debut when Ajax beat Sporting Lisbon 5-1.

Dortmund have moved quickly in replacing Erling Haaland, with the prolific Norwegian sealing a mega-switch to Premier league champions Manchester City.