Borussia Dortmund agree €36 million deal to sign Ajax star

Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Ivorian striker Sebastian Haller, from Ajax in a deal worth around €36 million, according to ESPN.
The 27-year-old striker will join the Bavarians following the departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier this month.
The towering striker had a prolific 18-month spell at Ajax since arriving in January 2021 after a disappointing spell at Premier League side West Ham United.
The Ivory Coast international scored 13 goals in 23 matches during his first season for the Dutch giants under former manager and current Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag.
However, Haller even improved his tally the following season by becoming the top scorer in the Eredivisie last term after netting 21 times , as well as scoring 11 times in eight Champions League matches.
The move marks a return to the Bundesliga for Haller, who spent two seasons at Eintracht Frankfurt before making a £45m switch to West Ham in July 2019.
Dortmund have moved quickly in replacing Erling Haaland, with the acquisition of Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg and have now added Haller to their ranks as they try to reclaim Bayern Munich's 10-year grip on the Bundesliga title.
