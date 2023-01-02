Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

The German club shared pictures of Haller at their training centre, getting involved in a personal workout.

Haller signed for Dortmund in a €31 million deal from Ajax after two impressive years with the Dutch club, but has been unable to play in a competitive fixture for his new club since signing due to his diagnosis in the team’s preseason camp.

He has gone through two surgeries and chemotherapy in his battle to be healthy again, and the procedures look to finally be paying off, with Haller set for a possible return to the football pitch soon.

Dortmund released a video message from Haller via their Twitter handle in which the striker made a short but emotional shout-out to fans who have kept him going through a period that was “not that easy’ for him. He also said he was looking forward to getting back on the pitch and winning games with Dortmund.

On his personal Twitter handle, Haller also penned a heartfelt new year’s message to his fans, whom he said he could not wait to see again.

“Happy New Year everyone! And it starts very well for me because it is synonymous with returning to the field! 2022 was not the easiest year, but it prepared me to take up all the new challenges that 2023 will offer me. Looking forward to seeing you all again”

Haller could be in contention for a place in the team before the season runs out, and Dortmund could really use his services as they continue to struggle in the Bundesliga.