ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After undergoing treatment for cancer, Ivorian striker Sebastian Haller is now back to training with Borussia Dortmund

Sebastian Haller is finally back training with Borussia Dortmund
Sebastian Haller is finally back training with Borussia Dortmund

Ivorian striker Sebastian Haller has made a near-miraculous recovery from a testicular cancer diagnosis in July and has returned to training with his club, Borussia Dortmund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The German club shared pictures of Haller at their training centre, getting involved in a personal workout.

Haller signed for Dortmund in a&nbsp; €31 million deal from Ajax after two impressive years with the Dutch club, but has been unable to play in a competitive fixture for his new club since signing due to his diagnosis in the team&rsquo;s preseason camp.&nbsp;

He has gone through two surgeries and chemotherapy in his battle to be healthy again, and the procedures look to finally be paying off, with Haller set for a possible return to the football pitch soon.

Dortmund released a video message from Haller via their Twitter handle in which the striker made a short but emotional shout-out to fans who have kept him going through a period that was &ldquo;not that easy&rsquo; for him. He also said he was looking forward to getting back on the pitch and winning games with Dortmund.&nbsp;

On his personal Twitter handle, Haller also penned a heartfelt new year&rsquo;s message to his fans, whom he said he could not wait to see again.&nbsp;

&ldquo;Happy New Year everyone! And it starts very well for me because it is synonymous with returning to the field! 2022 was not the easiest year, but it prepared me to take up all the new challenges that 2023 will offer me. Looking forward to seeing you all again&rdquo;&nbsp;

Haller could be in contention for a place in the team before the season runs out, and Dortmund could really use his services as they continue to struggle in the Bundesliga.

They are currently in fifth place after 15 matches and have scored only 25 goals this season, while missing 28 big chances. Their need for a potent finisher upfront cannot be understated, and they will be counting the days until Haller can rejoin his teammates on the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sebastian Haller is finally back training with Borussia Dortmund

    Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

  • Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

    Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

  • Azzedine Ounahi continues to attract attention, and a La Liga club ae believed to have joined his list of suitors (NurPhoto)

    Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

Recommended articles

Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wissa and Mbeumo score for Brentford in stunning 3-1 win over Liverpool

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wissa and Mbeumo score for Brentford in stunning 3-1 win over Liverpool

Nigeria, others to name one stadium in the country after Pele, FIFA President suggests

Nigeria, others to name one stadium in the country after Pele, FIFA President suggests

'Everyone knows what i want' - Lukaku hoping for permanent Chelsea exit

'Everyone knows what i want' - Lukaku hoping for permanent Chelsea exit

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine form, scores again for Boro

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine form, scores again for Boro

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Poco Lee and Oshoala having a laugh at the Campus Mini.

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss