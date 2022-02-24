BUNDESLIGA 2

German club Schalke pull off Russian state-owned Gazprom logo from their kit

Izuchukwu Akawor
The second division side has swiftly acted by pulling off the logo of the Russian company from their kit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Schalke 04

German club Schalke have announced that they have removed the logo of Russian-owned Gazprom from their jerseys after Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

AFP

Schalke made this known via their official social media account on Thursday afternoon as they added that the logo will be replaced with lettering of the club's name henceforth.

"Following recent developments, FC Schalke 04 have decided to remove the logo of main sponsor GAZPROM from the club's shirts. It will be replaced by lettering reading ‘Schalke 04’ instead," the club posted in the statement.

The Club added that a member of their supervisory board, Matthias Warnig, will be stepping down as well given his ties with the Russian company, Gazprom.

"Matthias Warnig informed FC Schalke 04’s supervisory board on Thursday (24/2) that he is to step down from his position with immediate effect."

Warnig has been part of the board since July 2019 as a representative of Gazprom.

