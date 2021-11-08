RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Saudi-owned Newcastle appoint Eddie Howe as new manager

Eddie Howe has been appointed as the new manager of Newcastle

Eddie Howe was confirmed as Newcastle's new manager on Monday, a month after a Saudi-led takeover at St James's Park.

The former Bournemouth boss succeeds Steve Bruce, who left the Premier League club by "mutual consent" on October 20.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach on a contract until summer 2024," the club said in a statement.

Howe, 43, said: "It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players."

Newcastle are second from bottom of the Premier League without a single win this season after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brighton.

