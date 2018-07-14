Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sarri appointed Chelsea's new manager

Football Sarri appointed Chelsea's new manager

Maurizio Sarri has succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager on a three-year deal, the club announced on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maurizio Sarri will be the new man barking instructions from the Stamford Bridge touchline after his appointment on Friiay as the replacement to Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager stadium in Milan on October 1, 2017. play

Maurizio Sarri will be the new man barking instructions from the Stamford Bridge touchline after his appointment on Friiay as the replacement to Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager stadium in Milan on October 1, 2017.

(AFP)

Maurizio Sarri has succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager on a three-year deal, the club announced on Saturday.

The 59-year-old former Napoli head coach becomes Roman Abramovich's ninth full-time manager in his 15 years as owner less than 24 hours after Conte parted company with the club he led to a league and FA Cup title.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are delighted to welcome Maurizio and are looking forward to him bringing his football philosophy to Chelsea."

Sarri, a chain-smoking former banker, said he would be starting his new job "and meeting the players" on Monday ahead of Chelsea' pre-season Australia tour.

"I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves," he said.

Winning trophies didn't save Conte being shown the Stamford Bridge exit door as he was dismissed after guiding Chelsea to the FA Cup in May.

His days were numbered after he fell out with the board and senior players.

Chelsea believe they have got in Sarri an astute tactician who produces sides playing exciting football with his three years at Napoli harvesting two second-placed finishes in Serie A.

"Maurizio's Napoli side played some of the most exciting football in Europe, impressing with their attacking approach and dynamism, and his coaching methods significantly improved the players at his disposal," noted Granovskaia.

"He has plenty of experience in Serie A and the Champions League and we know he is relishing the chance to work in the Premier League."

She added: "He has plenty of experience in Serie A and the Champions League and we know he is relishing the chance to work in the Premier League."

Chelsea finally put an end to Conte's two year reign on Friday.

The former Italy national coach returned to take training this week but the writing was on the wall and the drawn out process was reportedly due to how much compensation the club should pay Napoli for Sarri.

Conte began his tenure with a bang, lifting the Premier League title in his first season, but an FA Cup win wasn't enough to save him even though he has the best win percentage 65.1% of any of Chelsea's managers in the Premier League era.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup finalbullet

Football

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic trains in Sochi
Football Made in Switzerland, Croatia's Rakitic on cusp of World Cup glory
A chain-smoking former banker Maurizio Sarri is not your conventional football coach as Chelsea fans will discover having impressed at Napoli
Football Maurizio Sarri -- the ex-banker hoping to light up Chelsea dugout
Griezmann scored the first penalty to be awarded by VAR in World Cup history against Australia
Football World Cup: Road to the final
Xherdan Shaqiri shone for Switzerland at the World Cup in Russia
Football Liverpool sign Swiss winger Shaqiri