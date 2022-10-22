SUPER EAGLES

Sanusi unable to help Porto as Benfica grab away win to extend league lead

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Nigerian defender returned to Porto's squad after sitting out the team's Taca de Portugal victory over Anadia.

Nigeria's Zaidu Sanusi (second-right) watches on as Rafa Silva (left) shoots to score for Benfica against FC Porto
Nigeria's Zaidu Sanusi (second-right) watches on as Rafa Silva (left) shoots to score for Benfica against FC Porto

Zaidu Sanusi was rendered helpless as visiting Benfica defeated FC Porto 1-0 in a tough top-of-the-table Primera Liga clash at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday night.

The win made it 19 games in a row that Benfica had gone on without defeat. It as well, saw the side extend their lead at the top of the league table ahead of Porto by six points.

For Nigeria's Sanusi, he returned to the squad after sitting out Porto's Taca de Portugal victory over Anadia.

Referee Joao Pinheiro was handed a very busy in the first half as he issued seven yellow cards to players from both teams, two of which were for Porto midfielder Stephen Eustaquio who got sent off in the 27th minute following two rough challenges in the space of three minutes.

Until then Porto had been the better team, with Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos forced to pull off a save following a header from Mehdi Taremi.

However, having gone down by one man, Benfica took the initiative and dominated their hosts.

It rained fouls and cards in the Portuguese top match between Porto and Benfica
It rained fouls and cards in the Portuguese top match between Porto and Benfica EPA

The Primera Liga leaders came close to scoring as Fredrik Aursnes beat his markers to hit the post, but the rebound by Rafa Silva was headed over the crossbar.

The second half saw Benfica also dominate possession for a long time, however, fouls remained one of the main highlights of the game with the referee, handing out as many as five more yellow cards.

Save for the warnings, the other highlight of the game came eighteen minutes from full-time as Silva eventually scored following a David Neres assist.

The goal was initially denied due to the alleged offside by Neres, but following a VAR review, Benfica got their goal, and eventual win to go six points clear of their closest pursuer Porto.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

