Sanctions on Abramovich mean Chelsea can no longer sign players or new contacts

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The United Kingdom government have frozen Roman Abramovich’s assets which is bad news for Chelsea.

What Abramovich's sanctions mean for Chelsea
What Abramovich's sanctions mean for Chelsea

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned and had his assets frozen by the UK government which has devastating consequences for Chelsea Football Club.

Recommended articles

Asides from the obvious trauma of the club owner being so publicly disgraced, Chelsea are going to undergo some changes within this period.

Chelsea face an uncertain future amid sanctions for owner Roman Abramovich
Chelsea face an uncertain future amid sanctions for owner Roman Abramovich AFP

The club has been given a special license to continue with football-related activities, but there so many limitations to their operations.

Chelsea can no longer sell matchday tickets and only season-ticket holders will be allowed to attend games which means Stamford Bridge is about to be near-empty for the foreseeable future because even away fans are no longer allowed.

Chelsea won Lille 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the Champions League
Chelsea won Lille 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in the Champions League Imago

No sale of merchandise is allowed anymore which means jerseys, kits or anything from the Chelsea store is now contraband.

As it stands, Chelsea are also not allowed to sign any players or even extend the contracts of those at the club right now which could lead to a nightmare situation.

Key players like Antonio Rudiger and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta are in the last few months of their contracts which will expire in June.

Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta
Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta Standard

If the situation remains the same, they will all be allowed to leave with Chelsea being powerless to stop it.

All of this happening has a poetic ring to it as Chelsea celebrates its 117th anniversary, one which will now always be remembered as the day the club was frozen.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young

More from category

  • Oshoala will stay until 2024 at Barcelona

    'I want to continue scoring more goals.' - Asisat Oshoala boasts as she extends contract with Barcelona.

  • What Abramovich's sanctions mean for Chelsea

    Sanctions on Abramovich mean Chelsea can no longer sign players or new contacts

  • Chelsea fans had a rough day as Abramovich's assets were frozen while MC Oluomo was suspended

    Nigerians worried as Roman Abramovich and MC Oluomo sanctioned on the same day

Recommended articles

'I want to continue scoring more goals.' - Asisat Oshoala boasts as she extends contract with Barcelona.

'I want to continue scoring more goals.' - Asisat Oshoala boasts as she extends contract with Barcelona.

Sanctions on Abramovich mean Chelsea can no longer sign players or new contacts

Sanctions on Abramovich mean Chelsea can no longer sign players or new contacts

Nigerians worried as Roman Abramovich and MC Oluomo sanctioned on the same day

Nigerians worried as Roman Abramovich and MC Oluomo sanctioned on the same day

Dangote’s hopes of buying Chelsea for 1.3 Trillion Naira extinguished by sanctions on Abramovich

Dangote’s hopes of buying Chelsea for 1.3 Trillion Naira extinguished by sanctions on Abramovich

Joe Aribo’s Rangers to win and other sure bankers in the Europa League today

Joe Aribo’s Rangers to win and other sure bankers in the Europa League today

'I love Nigeria but I can't continue to work for free' - D'Tigress coach Otis Hughley threatens to resign

'I love Nigeria but I can't continue to work for free' - D'Tigress coach Otis Hughley threatens to resign

Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Former Super Eagles Star Justice Christopher is dead

Justice Christopher
NPFL

VIDEO: Blood gushes from mouth after Nigerian soldiers reportedly beat up Ebenezer Odeyemi, Shooting Stars players

Ebenezer Odeyemi

Ghana-Nigeria link up: Kelechi Iheanacho and Arsenal star put rivalry aside for Kidi's Indigo O2 concert

Kelechi Iheanacho
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all smiles ahead of PSG's 'battle' against Real Madrid

Neymar, Messi and Mbappe are ready for PSG vs Real Madrid
SUPER EAGLES

FIFA confirms referees for World Cup qualifiers against Ghana

Nigeria vs Ghana

'We are devastated' - NFF react to the death of former Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher

Justice Christopher made 11 appearance for the Super Eagles

'Osimhen must not waste energy' - Former Italy striker blasts Super Eagles star for lack of goals

Victor Osimhen is under fire for his lack of goals for Napoli
NPFL

Update: Shooting Stars striker Odeyemi out with toe injury after being beaten up by soldiers, player speaks

Ebenezer Odeyemi