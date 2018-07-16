Pulse.ng logo
Sanchez fails to fly out with Manchester United for USA tour

Alexis Sanchez did not fly out with his Manchester United team-mates for their United States tour because of a "personal administrative issue", the English Premier League giants announced Monday.

Manchester United's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez did not board the plane to the US with his team-mates, amid speculation he faced visa problems after he accepted a 16-month suspended sentence in Spain regarding a tax issue

The Chilean forward did not board the plane with his United team-mates on Sunday, amid speculation he faced visa problems after he accepted a 16-month suspended sentence in Spain regarding a tax issue.

A spokesperson later confirmed Sanchez's absence was down to a "personal administrative issue" which they hoped would be resolved in time to allow the player to join the squad in the United States at a later date.

United flew to Los Angeles on Sunday and will play five games, including three International Champions Cup matches against Real Madrid, AC Milan and Liverpool, during their time in the USA

Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford in January in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction to Arsenal, but scored only three goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

