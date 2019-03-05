It’s good news for Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu whose mother has been set free by kidnappers who held her for almost a week.

Mrs Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu was on Wednesday, February 27 abducted by some unidentified gunmen along Okpulu Umuobo area of Aba in Abia State, Nigeria.

The kidnappers who seized her from her car on that fateful day had reportedly demanded a ransom of N50m.

But according to Police in Abia State, the footballer’s mum has been released although it is known if the ransom was paid.

"She was released around midnight (2300 GMT) on Monday and she has been reunited with her people," Abia state police spokesman Godfrey Ogbona told AFP.

"Circumstances surrounding her release has not been disclosed to me for now.

"But we are still investigating the incident in a bid towards ensuring that those who carried out the act are arrested and brought to book."

Upon her abduction, the kidnappers had reportedly demanded a ransom which they upped per day.

Kalu who plays his football with Bordeaux in France will now be in better state of mind ahead of his side’s Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier on Tuesday, March 5.

The 21-year-old made his Super Eagles debut in September 2018 and has been included in Nigeria’s national team squad for their games in the next international break later in March.

Kalu is not the first Nigerian player to have his family member abducted with ransoms demanded.

Targets

Family members of Nigerian players-just like other most rich people- are targets of kidnappers seeking huge ransoms.

Just a few hours before Nigeria’s final game at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, gunmen abducted the father of Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi.

Mikel heard the news but still went on to play the full 90 minutes of the game while his dad was fortunately rescued by the Nigerian police.

After that incident, former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike through an Instagram post advised Nigerian players to provide good security for their parents or move them the from regions where they are known to bigger cities like Abuja and Lagos.

“Guy, buy your parents house in Abuja, Lagos and bring them or get security to stay with them in Enugu because people eyes no good,” Emenike said.