Samuel Kalu’s goal secures a point for Bordeaux in Ligue 1

Kalu came up in a clutch goal for his side in France.

Samuel Kalu secured a point for his side in the French league (Instagram/Bordeaux)

Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu opened his goal account of the season with a strike which earned a point for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Kalu rounded up the scoring in the 3-3 thriller in Bordeaux’s 3-3 draw away at Montpellier in Ligue 1.

The Nigerian was brought on at halftime with his side leading 2-1.

The host had taken the lead in the game before Bordeaux scored twice to take the lead into halftime.

With Kalu on the pitch to keep things fresh for Bordeaux, Montpellier scored twice to take the lead.

The host was on the verge of taking the three points before Kalu showed determination and skills to find space on the right before firing past the goalkeeper for his first goal of the season.

The 24-year-old has played five games for Bordeaux this season with just two starts.

