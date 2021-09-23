Samuel Kalu’s goal secures a point for Bordeaux in Ligue 1

Kalu rounded up the scoring in the 3-3 thriller in Bordeaux’s 3-3 draw away at Montpellier in Ligue 1.

The Nigerian was brought on at halftime with his side leading 2-1.

The host had taken the lead in the game before Bordeaux scored twice to take the lead into halftime.

With Kalu on the pitch to keep things fresh for Bordeaux, Montpellier scored twice to take the lead.

The host was on the verge of taking the three points before Kalu showed determination and skills to find space on the right before firing past the goalkeeper for his first goal of the season.