Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu has stated that he wants to play in the Premier League at some point in his career.

The 20-year-old move from KAA Gent to Girondis Bordeaux in the summer transfer after missing out of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigerian striker has been in sensational form for Bordeaux this season which has again generated speculation of moving to another big team.

In a report by Sudouest, Kalu stated how he was convinced to join Bordeaux from Gent and how he has worked had to impress his new manager.

He said, “After Gent, I felt it was time for me to take another leap, Ligue 1 is a tougher league than in Belgium, and it was not easy because I had just arrived there.

“The coach who wanted me (Gustavo Poyet) was sacked, I told myself that I had to work twice more to prove my value to the new coach . Ricardo is a very good coach, when he wants something from you, he comes to talk to you.

“I really feel very good in Bordeaux, it’s like a big family, everyone is talking to each other .We joke a lot, I learn French. Bordeaux is a stage, and when I leave, I want to be able to say that I was a great player. “

Several Nigerian players play in the Premier League such as Alex Iwobi at Arsenal, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester City.

Kalu stated in the report that he would also like to play in one of Europe’s glamorous leagues in the future.

He said, “I would like to play in England. Everyone dreams of it. I talk sometimes about it with my teammates at the club.”

Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu is expected to return to action when Bordeaux take on Marseille in their next French Ligue 1 encounter scheduled for Monday, February 31.