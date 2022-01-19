Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

Damola Ogungbe
Kalu to join William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, and Maduka Okoye at Watford this January

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford
William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Nigerian winger Samuel Kalu is reportedly closing on a move to English Premier League side Watford FC.

According to The Telegraph, the 24-year-old Bordeaux forward is set to join Claudio Ranieri's side in a £3.5m deal with an agreement reached between both sides.

Samuel Kalu could complete his move to Watford as soon as Wednesday
Samuel Kalu could complete his move to Watford as soon as Wednesday (PanoramiC/IMAGO) Pulse Nigeria

Kalu is set to be the fourth Nigerian to be on the Hornets' payroll this season with William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, and on-loan goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all at the English club.

The 24-year-old will also be Watford's fourth signing of the January transfer window following deals for defenders Hassane Kamara, Samir, and midfielder Edo Kayembe as the 17th-placed club battles against relegation.

Kalu is set to undergo his medicals on Wednesday with the deal expected to be announced after that. He continues a long line of Nigerians to have played for the club including Odion Ighalo, Isaac Success, and Oghenekaro Etebo.

