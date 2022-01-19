Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

According to The Telegraph, the 24-year-old Bordeaux forward is set to join Claudio Ranieri's side in a £3.5m deal with an agreement reached between both sides.

Pulse Nigeria

Kalu is set to be the fourth Nigerian to be on the Hornets' payroll this season with William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, and on-loan goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all at the English club.

The 24-year-old will also be Watford's fourth signing of the January transfer window following deals for defenders Hassane Kamara, Samir, and midfielder Edo Kayembe as the 17th-placed club battles against relegation.