Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

Nigerian winger Samuel Kalu is reportedly closing on a move to English Premier League side Watford FC.
According to The Telegraph, the 24-year-old Bordeaux forward is set to join Claudio Ranieri's side in a £3.5m deal with an agreement reached between both sides.
Kalu is set to be the fourth Nigerian to be on the Hornets' payroll this season with William Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, and on-loan goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all at the English club.
The 24-year-old will also be Watford's fourth signing of the January transfer window following deals for defenders Hassane Kamara, Samir, and midfielder Edo Kayembe as the 17th-placed club battles against relegation.
Kalu is set to undergo his medicals on Wednesday with the deal expected to be announced after that. He continues a long line of Nigerians to have played for the club including Odion Ighalo, Isaac Success, and Oghenekaro Etebo.