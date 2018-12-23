﻿Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu﻿ was on target as Bordeaux played out a 1-1 draw with Amiens in a French Ligue 1 game played on Sunday, December 23.

the 21-year-old forward has in and out of the first team in recent weeks struggling for consistency.

Samuel Kalu

He was named in the starting line up for the encounter against Amiens by manager Ricardo Gomes.

Bordeaux vs Amiens

Kalu repaid the faith of his manager by opening the scoring in the encounter when he converted a ball through to him by Sergi Palencia in the 2nd minute.

Bordeaux maintained the lead and took a one goal advantage till the halftime break.

The home side pressed to score a second but it was Amiens who would eventually get an equalizer through Eddy Gnahorein the 87th minute through a ball to him by Bakaye Dibassy.

The goal was the last of the game as the encounter ended in a draw, with Kalu featuring for all 90 minutes.

He is expected to return to action after the break when Bordeux take on Nice on Saturday, December 12, 2019.