﻿Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu﻿ was on target for Bordeaux as they beat Angers 2-1 in a French Ligue 1 encounter played on Tuesday, January 15.

The 21-year-old has been in good goalscoring form in recent weeks and once again was able to find the back of the net in the league.

Angers vs Bordeaux

Kalu scored put Bordeaux in the lead as early as the 31st minute when he was put through on goal by Maxime Poundje.

The lead was sustained to the halftime break, and in the second half, Mateo Pavlovic equalised for Angers when he converted a ball through to him by Flavien Tait in the 61st minute.

The goal meant Bordeaux manager Ricardo Gomes change his tactics in the encounter as he aimed for the win.

Kalu did not last the entirety of the game as he was substituted for Toma Basic in the 69th minute.

Bordeaux were, however, able to get a late winner through Yann Karamoh in the 90th minute as they picked up all three points.

Kalu’s finding the back of the net against comes after he scored an amazing goal against Nice to send Bordeaux into the semifinal of the French League Cup.

He is expected to return to action when Bordeaux take on Dijon in their next league game scheduled for Saturday, January 19.