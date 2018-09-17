Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Samuel Kalu scores first goal in Bordeaux 3 - 3 Nimes

Samuel Kalu Super Eagles forward scores first goal for Girondis Bordeaux

Samuel Kalu is off the mark for Bordeaux, after failing to scores in his first three appearances.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Samuel Kalu and Herve Lybohy play Samuel Kalu is off the mark for Bordeaux (Manuel Blondeau Icon Sport Getty Images.)

Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu scored his first goal for Girondis Bordeaux in their 3-3 draw against Nimes in a French Ligue 1 encounter played on Sunday, September 16.

Kalu who was a newcomer to the national team picked up from his impressive performances for the Super Eagles in their 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against Liberia.

Since his move to Girondis Bordeaux from KAA Gent in the summer transfer window, Kalu has been unable to find the back of the net but has shown glimpses of brilliance especially after their 2-1 win over title contenders AS Monaco before the international break.

play Samuel Kalu recently joined Bordeaux in the summer transfer window (Bordeaux)

Kalu scores in Bordeaux 3 Nimes 3

The Nigerian forward however turned on the style for Bordeaux as they draw with Nimes.

Jimmy Briand put Kalu and his teammates ahead when he converted a ball through to him by Younousse Sankhare, but Nimes equalised through Baptiste Guillaume who converted an assist by Umut Bozok, and the away side took the lead through Antonin Bobichon before the halftime break.

play Since Joining Bordeaux Samuel Kalu has failed to score until against Bordeaux (Bordeaux)

 

Briand equalised for Bordeaux through a Sergi Palencia assist before Kalu put the home side back in front when he converted a ball through to him by Jaroslav Plasil.

Bordeaux were however denied all three points by Bozok who converted a ball through to him by Renaud Ripart in the 77th minute.

Samuel Kalu play Samuel Kalu scored for Bordeaux against Nimes in their 3-3 draw (Manuel Blondeau Icon Sport Getty Images)

Kalu and his teammates tried to find a late winner but were unable to as away side held on for a draw.

The Nigerian youngster will hope to continue his good goalscoring form when he and his Bordeaux teammates travel to take on Slavia Prague in their group C Europa League fixture scheduled for Thursday, September 20.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in...bullet
2 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Niger 2-1 progress to finalbullet
3 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier NFF boss to reward Golden Eaglets with...bullet

Related Articles

Samuel Kalu 5 things to know about forward that replaced Victor Moses
Victor Moses 5 players that can replace retired forward in the Super Eagles
2019 AFCON qualifiers Samuel Kalu says Super Eagles will give everything against Seychelles
Samuel Kalu ‘I’m going to sing 2face by African Queen’ newly called up Super Eagles player says during hilarious initiation
Semi Ajayi 5 things to know about new Super Eagles defender
Europa League Chelsea, Arsenal draw minnows
Super Eagles Ndidi, Iheanacho, 16 others in camp ahead of Seychelles clash
Samuel Kalu Agent of Nigerian forward denies move to AS Monaco
Kelechi Nwakali 5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder
Samuel Kalu Nigerian forward moves to Girondis Bordeaux

Football

Kunle Olusegun
2019 U-17 AFCON Golden Eaglets due back in Nigeria after scooping individual honours
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their third goal in a 4-1 win at home to Cardiff
Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Second season slump: Mohamed Salah is struggling to match his fantastic form for Liverpool last season
Football Champions League return offers Salah stage to dispel second-season struggles
Inter Milan are a shadow of the team that Jose Mourinho led to a historic treble in 2010
Football Fallen giants Inter Milan still chasing Mourinho magic