news

Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu scored his first goal for Girondis Bordeaux in their 3-3 draw against Nimes in a French Ligue 1 encounter played on Sunday, September 16.

Kalu who was a newcomer to the national team picked up from his impressive performances for the Super Eagles in their 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against Liberia.

Since his move to Girondis Bordeaux from KAA Gent in the summer transfer window, Kalu has been unable to find the back of the net but has shown glimpses of brilliance especially after their 2-1 win over title contenders AS Monaco before the international break.

Kalu scores in Bordeaux 3 Nimes 3

The Nigerian forward however turned on the style for Bordeaux as they draw with Nimes.

Jimmy Briand put Kalu and his teammates ahead when he converted a ball through to him by Younousse Sankhare, but Nimes equalised through Baptiste Guillaume who converted an assist by Umut Bozok, and the away side took the lead through Antonin Bobichon before the halftime break.

Briand equalised for Bordeaux through a Sergi Palencia assist before Kalu put the home side back in front when he converted a ball through to him by Jaroslav Plasil.

Bordeaux were however denied all three points by Bozok who converted a ball through to him by Renaud Ripart in the 77th minute.

Kalu and his teammates tried to find a late winner but were unable to as away side held on for a draw.