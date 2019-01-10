﻿Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu﻿ scored an amazing goal as Bordeaux beat Le Havre in a French League Cup encounter played on Wednesday, January 9.

Kalu scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute through a beautiful chip to the far corner which caught the opposing defence and goalkeeper off guard.

Bordeaux defended the goal scored by Kalu, as they booked a place in the next round of the competition.

After a disappointing first half where he received a yellow card, Kalu was put through on goal by Jimmy Briand to score the only goal of the game.

The Nigerian striker is continuing his heroics finding the back of the net upon resumption to football in France.

Before the festive period break, Kalu was on target as Bordeaux played out a 1-1 draw with Amiens in a French Ligue 1 game played on Sunday, December 23.

Kalu featured for all 90 minutes in the encounter as his side booked a place in the semifinal of the competition when reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain crashed out at the same stage.

They will face either Thierry Henry's Monaco, Strasbourg of Guingamp in the next round of the competition.

He is expected to return to action when Bordeaux take on Nice in their next Ligue 1 fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 12.