Samuel Kalu says Super Eagles will give everything against Seychelles

2019 AFCON qualifiers Samuel Kalu says Super Eagles will give everything against Seychelles

Samuel Kalu is confident the Super Eagles understand the importance of the game against Seychelles.

play Samuel Kalu has bonded well with the Super Eagles on his first invitation (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru)

New forward Samuel Kalu has stated that he and his teammates will give everything when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on their counterparts from Seychelles in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles and the Pirates of both lost their opening games of the qualification series and need a victory to stay in contention to progress from the group.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles will aim to bounce back after a loss in their first game of the qualifiers (Getty Images)

Kalu who plays for Girondins Bordeaux of France is set to make his debut for the senior national team and is confident that the Super Eagles can get maximum points in the encounter.

The 21-year-old shared in opinion in a video clip posted on the official Twitter account of the Super Eagles.

 

When asked on what the Nigerians can expect from the team against their hosts, Kalu responded that he and his teammates will take care of business.

play Samuel Kalu recently joined Bordeaux in the summer transfer window (Bordeaux)

 

He said, “I’m prepared to give everything to the Super Eagles. It’s my first call-up and I want to make the country proud.”

He also revealed that the Super Eagles are motivated to win the encounter as they are aware of the consequences of another dropped points.

play The Super Eagles take on Seychelles away on Saturday, September 8 (Twitter/Super Eagles )

He said, “I’m expecting us to win the game and nothing more. It’s an important game that we cannot afford to lose.

“We have to work hard and do whatever we can to win the game.”

Kalu and new invitees such as Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins will hope to make their debut when Nigeria take on Seychelles on Saturday, September 8 Kick Off 1:30 PM.

