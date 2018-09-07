Samuel Kalu says Super Eagles will give everything against Seychelles

news

New forward Samuel Kalu has stated that he and his teammates will give everything when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on their counterparts from Seychelles in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles and the Pirates of both lost their opening games of the qualification series and need a victory to stay in contention to progress from the group.

Kalu who plays for Girondins Bordeaux of France is set to make his debut for the senior national team and is confident that the Super Eagles can get maximum points in the encounter.

The 21-year-old shared in opinion in a video clip posted on the official Twitter account of the Super Eagles.

When asked on what the Nigerians can expect from the team against their hosts, Kalu responded that he and his teammates will take care of business.

He said, “I’m prepared to give everything to the Super Eagles. It’s my first call-up and I want to make the country proud.”

He also revealed that the Super Eagles are motivated to win the encounter as they are aware of the consequences of another dropped points.

He said, “I’m expecting us to win the game and nothing more. It’s an important game that we cannot afford to lose.

“We have to work hard and do whatever we can to win the game.”