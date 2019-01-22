﻿Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu﻿ was included in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week following his impressive performance for Bordeaux in their 1-0 win against Dijon in an encounter played on Sunday, January 20.

The 21-year-old set up Cornelius Andreas in the 77th minute to score the winner and give Bordeaux three points against Dijon.

Kalu has been in good form in the French Ligue and was rewarded for his match-winning heroics.

Despite reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain recording a 9-0 win over Guingamp there was space for Kalu in the Team of the Year.

In a 4-4-2 formation, Edison Cavani and French youngster Kylian Mbappe both scored hat-tricks and led the attack for the Team of the Week.

Kalu was in midfield alongside RC Strasbourg's Anthony Caci, and Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar and, ángel Di María.

Kalu was given a rating of 8.24 despite only registering an assist in the encounter.

He, however, was credited with two interceptions, two tackles, fouled two times and a shot on goal.

Kalu is expected to return to action when Bordeaux take on Strasbourg in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 26.