Bordeaux forward Samuel Kalu received his first career red card as they lost 1-0 to Marseille in a French Ligue 1 encounter played on Tuesday, February 5.

The 21-year-old Super Eagles forward was named in the starting line up by head coach Éric Bedouet.

While the game was still goalless, Kalu was given a straight red card by center referee Jerome Brisard for a tackle on Marseille defender Lucas Ocampos from behind in the 25th minute.

The tackle did not take out Ocampos from the game as he was in the game for its entirety.

The goal decided the game came for Marseille from Boubacar Kamara when he converted an assist from Valere Germain in the 42nd minute.

Kalu’s red card is expected to give more playing time to Yann Karamoh and Andreas Cornelius who came in as a substitute in the second half.

The Super Eagles forward who signed for Bordeaux from Belgian First Division side KAA Gent has played over 127 games in his professional career before his first red card against Marseille.

He is expected to miss a minimum of one game which could be extended to three depending on the disciplinary decision by the French Football Federation (FFF).

Kalu will miss Bordeaux’s next league game against reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in their next encounter scheduled for Saturday, February 9.