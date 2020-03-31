Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu has jetted out to Nigeria from France to be with this family during the coronavirus crisis.

Kalu who plays for Bordeaux in France was permitted by his club to travel to Nigeria.

France has been one of the most hit countries in Europe with Ligue 1 suspended since March 3, 2020.

According to French online news outlet, L’Equipe, the Nigeria international is among the five Bordeaux players who have been granted permission to leave France

The other four are; Guinea’s Francois Kamano, Edson Mexer of Mozambique, Serbia’s Vuksain Jovanoic and Spain’s Ruben Pardo.

It is not known yet where in Nigeria Kalu is currently spending his time with his family but the forward always spends time in Aba where he grew up anytime he’s in the country.

It’s not been a fine season for the 22-year-old who has only one goal in 20 league games for Bordeaux.

The forward was part of the Super Eagles' 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone which was cancelled due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.