Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu has returned to training and declared fit after the health scare that made him collapse in training.

Kalu was about to take a corner in training when he collapsed on the eve of Nigeria’s first game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Bordeaux forward was taken to the hospital for a round of tests, where he was said to be dehydrated and needed to take more fluids.

Pulse Sports learnt that the Super Eagles team doctor Ibrahim Gyaran traveled to the Egyptian capital Cairo for another test in Cairo alongside a CAF medical officer which cleared the 21-year-old forward to return to training.

Kalu is now available to be selected for Nigeria’s Group B game against Guinea on Wednesday, June 26.

Without Kalu, the Super Eagles got a slim 1-0 win over Burundi on Saturday, June 22 to go top of Group B.