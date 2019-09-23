Former Cameroon and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has revealed that Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane should have been nominated for FIFA Best’s Men’s Player of the Year award.

Despite an incredible year, Salah and Mane who led Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2019 are not among the final three finalists for the 2019 FIFA Best’s Men’s Player of the Year award.

Mane and Salah were both incredible for Liverpool and finished top scorers in the Premier League last season

Eto’o is not pleased with and made a case for his fellow African players at the green carpet of the FIFA Best Awards that was held in Milan.

Asked by the hosts who his choice was for the award between the final nominees- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk, the 38-year-old responded; “the best one for me Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane but they are not here.”

Eto’o always walked away from the interview immediately after his response and the clip of the interview has been shared widely on Twitter.

Snubbed?

Eto’o himself only made the final nominees once and finished third in the voting for the 2005 FIFA World Player of the Year award, an equivalent of FIFA Best.

Many including his former Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho believe that the Cameroonian would have won at least won the Ballon d’Or- another highly respected individual award.

"It's difficult to understand how Samuel Eto'o never won the Ballon d'Or with the impressive career he had," Mourinho told Cameroon Radio, as reported by BBC Sports.

"Samuel played for the best teams in the best leagues in the world. He scored an incredible amount of goals and was successful in different leagues.

"He played three champions league finals, winning two with Barcelona and scoring in both finals. He also won one champions league at Inter and won many league titles.

"He was the best striker in the world for several years and I think he deserved a Ballon d'Or but these are things out of our control."