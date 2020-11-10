Football legend Samuel Eto'o has revealed that he is doing fine after surviving a horror car crash in his home country Cameroon.

Eto’o was returning from his kid brother’s wedding when his car was hit by a bus on the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020.

According to reports, the 39-year-old was immediately taken to hospital for treatment.

Cameroonian journalist Martin Camus tweeted a picture of the car the former Barcelona striker damaged from the crash.

In an Instagram post, the striker shared a host of photos from the wedding he attended and also revealed that he suffered no physical harm.

“On the way back, I had an unfortunate car accident, which almost made me forget my dance moves from the night before,” part of his statement on social media read.

“But I want to reassure you, I am doing very well. Thanks be unto the Lord, for getting us out of it miraculously without physical harm.”

Eto’o played for Cameroon for 17 years winning two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles and an Olympic Gold with the U-23.

His club career was even more prolific with three Champions League trophies, four league titles and several other cup titles with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

He also played for the likes of Chelsea, Everton and other clubs across Europe. He was African Player of the Year four times and once finished third in the FIFA World Player of the Year ranking.