Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla has revealed that friends of Arsenal, his former club call him to enquire about his teammate and Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze.

Following his break-through year last season, Chukwueze is one of the most-monitored youngsters in world football.

Following his impressive performances for Villarreal, the 20-year-old has attracted the attention of some big English clubs including Arsenal who were closed to signing him in the past.

Now, Cazorla who plays in Villarreal and still has close ties with his former club Arsenal has revealed that he gets a lot of inquiries about Chukwueze from the club.

When asked by Spanish outlet Marca if Chukwueze and another of his teammate Pau Torres gets many calls from England, the 35-year-old said; “Yes, friends from Arsenal especially.

Santi Cazorla pictured here with Samuel Chukwueze and Toko Ekambi, says he wants the Nigerian forward to remain at Villarreal and not leave too soon (Twitter/Villarreal)

“They ask me about them and think they can make the jump to the Premiership tomorrow.

"It’s good that great teams are interested in young players from Villarreal, but for the moment I tell them to leave them alone here.”

Chukwueze enjoyed a breakthrough year at Villarreal in the 2018/2019 season when he scored eight goals in total and received critical praise for his performances.

He has since become a Super Eagles regular and scored one goal in six games to help Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

This season he has three goals in 26 league games so far for Villarreal and was recently included in a 10-strong shortlist for the Kepa Trophy, which is the Ballon d’Or award for best performing player under the age of 21.