Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze has been voted Villarreal’s Revelation of the Year following his breakout year last season.

Chukwueze burst into the scene in his debut season after coming through the U19s in just a year.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals in all competitions in his breakthrough season for Villarreal and caught the eyes with a series of impressive performances.

For his performances last season, the Nigeria international was voted Villarreal’s Revelation of the Year.

He was however beaten to Villarreal’s Player of the Year award which went to captain Santi Cazorla.

Rave reviews

EPA

ALSO READ: When Samuel Chukwueze destroyed Barcelona

Chukwueze received rave reviews last season with his dribbling abilities and pace with which he troubled the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

While rating the performance of Chukwueze last season, English journalist Sid Lowe who covers La Liga told Pulse Sports earlier this year that Nigeria is going to be a great player.

"Chukwueze is going to be a great player. He already is a good player, I think he’s going to be a great player,” Lowe said about the Nigerian forward.

After his breakthrough season at Villarreal, Chukwueze has also become a crucial player in the Super Eagles.

He also impressed and scored one goal in his six appearances for the Super Eagles during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where Nigeria won bronze.

Chukwueze started this season with a bang with a goal in Villarreal's 4-4 home draw with Granada in the opening weekend o the 2019/2020 season.