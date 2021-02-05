Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze has undergone surgery for a groin injury, his club Villarreal have confirmed.

Chukwueze has not been in action for Villarreal since Friday, January 8, 2021, due to the discomfort in his groin.

Pulse also learned that Chukwueze has been managing the groin injury for a while, but he decided to undergo surgery after his last game.

According to Villarreal, the Nigeria international underwent surgery on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Munich.

“Samu Chukwueze, who was been out injured receiving treatment for discomfort in his groin, has undergone surgery this morning by Doctor Ulrike Muschaweck in Munich, hoping to definitively relieve him of said pain,” Villarreal said in a statement on their website.

No return date has been set for Chukwueze’s return as Villarreal say it will depend on how he progresses after surgery.

Chukwueze has managed 22 games across all competitions with just two goals. He hasn’t kicked on this season and looks like a player that hasn’t made any progress.

Did the groin injury derail his progress this season? Only Chukwueze can tell.