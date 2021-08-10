Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze is set to miss Villarreal’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze to miss Villarreal’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea
Chukwueze is not fit to face Chelsea.
Chukwueze’s Villarreal, who won the Europa League, will face Champions League winners in the UEFA Super Cup clash in Belfast.
The Nigeria international will not be in action as he continues to recover from a muscular injury he sustained in the 2021/2022 season.
In early May, the 22-year-old suffered an injury at the Emirate Stadium during Villarreal’s Europa League second leg semifinal clash against Arsenal.
He has not been in action since then and missed Villarreal’s penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United in the final of that competition.
Although he has resumed training with the Spanish side, the Nigerian has not recovered to make the game.
He still trained with Villarreal in the days leading up to the game against Chelsea, and it looks like he made the trip to Belfast.
Chukwueze had an underwhelming season with Villarreal in 2020/2021 and managed just five goals and six assists in 40 games in all competitions.
