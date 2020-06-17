Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze was the spark for Villarreal who got a 1-0 home win over Mallorca on Tuesday, June 16.

From the start, Villarreal’s whole offensive unit relied on Chukwueze’s ability to beat his man and drive into the opposition’s box.

That was how the goal came in the 16th minute. The Nigerian flicked past his marker, drove into the Mallorca box and delivered a low pass across for Carlos Bacca to finish into an empty net.

He had chances to add to his stats from the game either with another assist or a goal, but his final decision making continues to let him down.

In the second half, it was the same. Getting past a defender but failing to deliver the final ball after driving to the penalty area.

Yet, it would be hard to imagine any sort of incisive move from Villarreal’s frontline without Chukwueze who probed and drove at the Mallorca defence all night.

On the night, he made seven successful take-ons-the most by anyone on the pitch- made three passes and also won three tackles. It’s a shock that he missed out to Bacca for the Man of the Match award although Villarreal compensated by naming him The Most Stylish Player of the Match-I don't know what that means.

After struggling to recreate the impact of last season, Chukwueze is gradually getting back to his best and making most of his talent again.

He was the spark Villarreal needed in their 1-0 win away at Celta Vigo on Saturday, June 13 and he did that again in Tuesday’s win. With these performances, he is becoming Villarreal’s most important player since La Liga restart.