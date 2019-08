Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze has signed with Jay-Z's sports management label Roc Nations Sports.

After his breakout year with Villarreal last season and his exciting performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Chukwueze has become one of the most popular Nigerian players.

On Thursday, August 1, it was announced that the 20-year-old has been signed to Roc Nations Sports, the sports management division of Roc Nation which was founded by hip-hop legend Jay Z in 2013s