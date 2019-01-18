﻿Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze﻿ scored yet again as Villarreal lost 3-1 to Espanyol in a round of 16 Copa Del Rey encounter played on Thursday, January 17.

The 19-year-old has continued his impressive form this season and was again on the score sheet.

Villarreal played out a 2-2 draw with with Espanyol when they were at home in the first leg at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

They needed an outright win away from home against Espanyol, but failed to make a mark at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat.

Espanyol vs Villarreal

Espanyol had a fast start in the encounter and took a two-goal lead through penalties converted by Pablo Piatti in the 34th minute and Borja Iglesias in the 37th minute.

Chukwueze gave Villarreal life line when he converted a ball through to him by Daniel Raba in the 42nd minute to give his team a lifeline before the halftime break.

Espanyol however made sure of the result when Borja Iglesias converted a ball through to him Didac Vila in the 74th minute as they held on for the win.

The result meant Villarreal crash out of the Copa Del Rey while Espanyol progress to the quarterfinal.

Chukwueze who is rated as one of the top talents in Spain will return to action when they take on Athletic Bilbao in their next La Liga encounter scheduled for Sunday, January 20.