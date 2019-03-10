Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze scored the winner as Villarreal beat Levante in a Spanish LaLiga relegation battle played on Sunday, March 10.

Chukwueze has struggled to break into the Villarreal starting line up in recent weeks after he returned from injury.

The 19-year-old Nigerian youngster who was left on the bench for 90 minutes in Villarreal's 3-1 away win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League was the hero in their LaLiga encounter.

Chukwueze was again left on the bench by Villarreal manager Javier Calleja for their game against Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València.

The intense battle between the relegation battling sides ended goalless at the halftime break.

Chukwueze was introduced by Calleja for Moreno Gerard in the 63rd minute.

The Nigerian played his part by forcing an own goal by Rober in the 93rd minute.

He then scored the winner in the 96th minute after he received a pass by Santi Cazorla.

The Nigerian showed off the Zanku dance to celebrate breaking his goal drought.

The Zanku is a local Nigerian dance which involves the alternative use of the legs rhythmically.

The young Nigerian did not share the field with his compatriot Moses Simon who was on the Levante bench for the entire duration of the encounter.

Chukwueze's goal sealed all three points for the Yellow Submarines as they jumped ahead of their relegation rivals by claiming three points.

Chukwueze will hope to be given more game time when Villarreal welcome Zenit St Petersburg in their second leg round of 16 Europa League clash scheduled for Thursday, March 14.