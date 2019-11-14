Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze has revealed that he wants to play in the Premier League after attracting interest from English clubs.

Chukwueze caught the eyes in his breakout season for Villarreal with his talent and skillset and a couple of English clubs have continued to watch him.

The 20-year-old wants the move but insists it must be to a club that really wants him.

Samuel Chukwueze broke out last season at Villarreal (Twitter/Villarreal) Twitter

“My ambition is to play in the Premier League, but I want to go to a club where I’m really wanted, where I will be a starting player,” the forward told Fast Track.

“Both the coach and club owner have to want me.”

Chukwueze burst into the scene in the 2018/2019 season with Villarreal. He scored eight goals in total and received critical praise for his performances.

He scored one goal in six games to help the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

This season he has two goals so far for Villarreal and was recently included in a 10-strong shortlist for the Kepa Trophy, which is the Ballon d’Or award for best performing player under the age of 21.