Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze resumes training with uncertainty over his future

Steve Dede

Chukwueze's value has dropped since his impressive debut season, so what next for him?

Samuel Chukwueze has resumed pre-season training with Villarreal (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze)
After an injury layoff, Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze resumed pre-season training, with his future uncertain.

Chukwueze was injured and could not contribute to Villarreal’s end of season run, including their shoot-out victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The Nigerian injured his hamstring in the second leg of the semi-final against Arsenal and underwent surgery.

Samuel Chukwueze won the Europa League last season with Villarreal (Instagram/Samuel Chukwueze)
He has made a recovery and resumed pre-season training with the Unai Emery’s side.

But ahead of the new season, there is uncertainty over the future of the 22-year-old.

There are reports from Spain that Villarreal are ready to listen to offers for the forward, and Pulse exclusively learnt that the Spanish side is already talking with Lille.

According to the reports, Emery is not fully convinced with the Nigerian forward who scored just five goals and made six assists in 40 games.

Chukwueze enjoyed rave reviews when he broke out at Villarreal in the 2018/2019 season.

His impressive displays against top La Liga sides like Real Madrid and Barcelona got big clubs across Europe to pay attention.

But his performance has dropped since that season and hence his value.

In some moments, he has still caught the eyes and last season had a slew of fantastic performances for Villarreal in the Europa League and La Liga.

He was part of the team that won the Europa League title, although he didn’t play in the final because of the injury.

