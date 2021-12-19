RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Samuel Chukwueze pleases manager Unai Emery with 'important' goal against Real Sociedad

Izuchukwu Akawor

Chukwueze has found form at the right time for the Yellow Submarines

Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze has made his manager Unai Emery a happy and satisfied man after scoring an 'important' winner in their come from behind win over Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Chukwueze was amongst the goals once again after coming from the bench to help Villarreal register another positive result to extend their unbeaten run at the Reale Arena to five matches after a 1-3 win.

With scores at 1-2 in favour of Villarreal, the 22-year-old Super Eagles winger made sure his club left the Arena when he latched on to a Gerard Moreno pass to score the third goal and seal the win for the Yellows.

Speaking after the victory, an elated Emery described Chukwueze's goal as an 'important' one that that killed off the game.

"In the second half, we had chances and we scored from a set piece again," the manager, Unai, told the club moments after the game.

"We gave them the ball too easily and it was important to score the third to kill off the game. At the end, we did so with the last piece of action of the game.”

"We created more chances than the opposition, and despite conceding the first goal, we responded. We found goals from set pieces. I’m very happy," the former Arsenal boss added.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring for Sociedad just after the hour mark but his goal lasted just six minutes as man of the match, Moreno equalised for Villarreal before the break.

In the second half. it was Villarreal who continued from where they stopped after that man again, Moreno, put them ahead for the first time in the game with his and Villarreal's second.

There was still time for late drama as Chukwueze, who came on 29 minutes earlier, made sure the points are saved when he finished off a Moreno pass with a third goal for the Yellows.

The goal was the second of the campaign for the Super Eagles player in the La Liga, coming just three days after he also netted in an eight-goal thriller during a cup match.

