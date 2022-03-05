Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze played only 15 minutes of Villarreal's 1-0 loss at Osasuna on Saturday in the second game of Matchweek 27 in the Spanish La Liga.
Chukwueze unable to help Villarreal leapfrog Barcelona into 4th place after defeat at Osasuna
Samuel Chukwueze started from the bench again as Villarreal fall to 7th league defeat of the season
Villarreal were looking to move ahead of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid into the Top 4 but could not garner the necessary three points required to make the leap at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona.
However, Osasuna's Chimy Avila gave the hosts the lead in the 63rd minute with Villarreal creating little to trouble the hosts' backline.
Chukwueze started on the bench in the early kick-off on Saturday, the third time in a row that the 22-year-old would be on the substitutes' list since starting against Real Madrid on February 12.
The Nigerian international came on in the 77th minute in place of Yeremy Pino but he did not see much of the ball as Osasuna fiercely held on to their slender lead at Pamplona.
Chukwueze managed only 13 touches on the ball and could only complete 62.5% of his passes as the Osasuna defence harried him at every point.
The 22-year-old attempted three (3) dribbles but won only one (1), also losing three (3) of the four (4) duels he attempted.
Saturday's loss means the Yellow Submarines are three (3) points off the Top 4, having played one match more than Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad and two matches more than Barcelona who currently occupies the fourth position on the log.
Villarreal are next in action against Celta Vigo on Saturday, March 12, before travelling to Turin for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 fixture against Juventus on Wednesday, March 16.
