LA LIGA

Chukwueze unable to help Villarreal leapfrog Barcelona into 4th place after defeat at Osasuna

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Samuel Chukwueze started from the bench again as Villarreal fall to 7th league defeat of the season

Chukwueze has scored 2 goals this season for Villarreal.
Chukwueze has scored 2 goals this season for Villarreal.

Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze played only 15 minutes of Villarreal's 1-0 loss at Osasuna on Saturday in the second game of Matchweek 27 in the Spanish La Liga.

Recommended articles

Villarreal were looking to move ahead of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid into the Top 4 but could not garner the necessary three points required to make the leap at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona.

However, Osasuna's Chimy Avila gave the hosts the lead in the 63rd minute with Villarreal creating little to trouble the hosts' backline.

Chimy Avila scored his fourth goal of the season off a cross from Ruben Garcia (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)
Chimy Avila scored his fourth goal of the season off a cross from Ruben Garcia (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire) Pulse Nigeria

Chukwueze started on the bench in the early kick-off on Saturday, the third time in a row that the 22-year-old would be on the substitutes' list since starting against Real Madrid on February 12.

The Nigerian international came on in the 77th minute in place of Yeremy Pino but he did not see much of the ball as Osasuna fiercely held on to their slender lead at Pamplona.

Chukwueze managed only 13 touches on the ball and could only complete 62.5% of his passes as the Osasuna defence harried him at every point.

Samuel Chukwueze could not affect the proceedings as Unai Emery kept him on the bench till the last quarter
Samuel Chukwueze could not affect the proceedings as Unai Emery kept him on the bench till the last quarter Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old attempted three (3) dribbles but won only one (1), also losing three (3) of the four (4) duels he attempted.

Saturday's loss means the Yellow Submarines are three (3) points off the Top 4, having played one match more than Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad and two matches more than Barcelona who currently occupies the fourth position on the log.

Villarreal are next in action against Celta Vigo on Saturday, March 12, before travelling to Turin for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 fixture against Juventus on Wednesday, March 16.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • What to expect from the NPFL this week

    NPFL matchday 17 preview and predictions

  • Chukwueze has scored 2 goals this season for Villarreal.

    Chukwueze unable to help Villarreal leapfrog Barcelona into 4th place after defeat at Osasuna

  • A good day at the office for Kelechi Iheanacho and his compatriot at Leicester City..

    Super-sub Kelechi Iheanacho inspires Leicester to first home win in 2022

Recommended articles

NPFL matchday 17 preview and predictions

NPFL matchday 17 preview and predictions

Chukwueze unable to help Villarreal leapfrog Barcelona into 4th place after defeat at Osasuna

Chukwueze unable to help Villarreal leapfrog Barcelona into 4th place after defeat at Osasuna

Super-sub Kelechi Iheanacho inspires Leicester to first home win in 2022

Super-sub Kelechi Iheanacho inspires Leicester to first home win in 2022

'Who is provoking my baby' - Nigerian ladies react as Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is hit with a bottle

'Who is provoking my baby' - Nigerian ladies react as Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is hit with a bottle

Latest injury could rob Asisat Oshoala of personal glory as Barcelona future remains in doubt

Latest injury could rob Asisat Oshoala of personal glory as Barcelona future remains in doubt

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday [Video]

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday [Video]

Trending

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence
UNDER THE RADAR

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Obscure Nigerian stars

2 Ukrainian footballers die in war against Russia

The lives of 2 Ukranian footballers have been cut short due to the war against Russia
SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Roman Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Onazi still dey play ball?' - Nigerians unhappy as Eguavoen recalls midfielder to Super Eagles fold for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Onazi is back with the Super Eagles team
PREMIER LEAGUE

Dangote, McGregor and other potential buyers of Abramovich’s Chelsea for 1.3 TRILLION NAIRA

Suitors line up to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich

'No Fuel for a whole Giant of Africa' - Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu BLASTS Buhari administration for Fuel Scarcity

John Ogu has made his feelings known about FUEL SCARCITY