Samuel Chukwueze not in action as Villarreal face Man United in Europa League final

Steve Dede

The Nigerian football star could not recover from a hamstring injury.

Samuel Chukwueze (Twitter/Samuel Chukwueze)
Samuel Chukwueze (Twitter/Samuel Chukwueze) Twitter

Samuel Chukwueze has not been listed in Villarreal's squad to face Manchester United in Europa League final on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Chukwueze has been out of action since he sustained a hamstring injury in Villarreal's second leg of their semi-finals against Arsenal in early May.

The forward was taken off in the first half of that game after injuring his hamstring.

He has not recovered and did not make Villarreal's match-day squad for their huge final against Manchester United.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

