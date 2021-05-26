Samuel Chukwueze not in action as Villarreal face Man United in Europa League final
The Nigerian football star could not recover from a hamstring injury.
Chukwueze has been out of action since he sustained a hamstring injury in Villarreal's second leg of their semi-finals against Arsenal in early May.
The forward was taken off in the first half of that game after injuring his hamstring.
He has not recovered and did not make Villarreal's match-day squad for their huge final against Manchester United.
