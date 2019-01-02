Europe’s football governing body UEFA have included ﻿Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze﻿ in a UEFA 50 list of young players to watch out for in the year 2019.

Chukwueze has been impressive for Villarreal this season putting up big performances and in the Spanish LaLiga and Copa Del Rey as well as the UEFA Europa League.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks of the Villarreal academy and paved his way to the first team this season.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed by the European football governing body as he was included in the 50 man list compiled by the body’s correspondents.

With similarities in qualities to Bayern Munich wing wizard Arjen Robben, Chukwueze made the list alongside some top talents in Europe including Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe.

Samuel Chukwueze

Chukwueze is the only Nigerian on the list Ilzat Akhmetov, Emil Audero, Nicolo Barella, Sander Berge, Josip Brekalo, Rafa Camacho, Giorgi Chakvetadze, CSKA’s Fedor Chalov, Alphonso Davies, Merih Demiral, Moussa Diaby, Joao Félix, Arnaut Groeneveld, Robert Gumny, Ianis Hagi, Amadou Haidara, Kai Havertz.

The list featuring players 21 and under also included Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Luka Ivanusec, Luka Jovic, Ozan Kabak, Alban Lafont, Andriy Lunin, Weston McKennie Brais Méndez, Nikola Milenkovic, Eder Militao, Juan Miranda, Nikola Moro, Arijanet Muric, Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Florian Müller, Reiss Nelson, Stanley N’Soki, Dani Olmo, Ricard Puig, Ionuț Radu, Javier Sanchez, Ismaïla Sarr, Mykola Shaparenko, Unai Simon, Oliver Skipp, Martin Terrier, Dayot Upamecano and Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Nigeria international was earlier also included in the top rated talents in LaLiga and has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.