Nigeria players in La Liga Samuel Cukuweze, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem and Ramon Azeez will undergo coronavirus tests on Tuesday, April 28 as the league muse over when to resume football in Spanish, topflight.

La Liga like several other leagues across Europe have been suspended since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spanish league are however planning on when to resume but want to first ascertain the condition of the players.

Chidozie Awaziem is one of four Nigerians players in La Liga (Instagram/Awaziem) Instagram

In an eight-hour meeting between the Spanish Federation, La Liga and medical health experts, it was decided that the Nigerian players along with every player in La Liga will undergo three different coronavirus tests.

The test which will also include staff and club employees who work with the squad from each club will be required before teams can begin to think about returning to daily training.

Kenneth Omeruo will be teste for coronavirus as La Liga continues to make plans to resume football (Getty Images) Getty Images

According to Cadena Cope, the tests include one for immunity against the virus, the antibody test which will be a control test which would be carried out before the start of group training and the third of the tests which will be before the resumption of the league.

Azeez Ramon along with all La Liga players will be tested in three phases (Instagram) Instagram

It is not confirmed when the league will resume yet.

All four Nigerian players who ply their trades in the Spanish top-flight are currently in Spain where they have been staying at home amidst the lockdown.