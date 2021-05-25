Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo and Henry Onyekuru dropped from Super Eagles’ revised squad for the friendly game against Cameroon

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have confirmed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Cameroon in a friendly game on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Weiner Neustadt Stadium in Austria.

Gernot Rohr had released a provisional squad of 31 players for the game but has now cut it down to 24 in the revised squad list.

Chukwueze, Omeruo and Umar Sadiq have been dropped for different reasons.

Chukwueze is still not fit following the injury he sustained in action against Arsenal in the semifinals of the Europa League in early May.

Omeruo and Sadiq’s seasons are still on as their respective sides will be involved in La Liga Promotion Play-Offs.

Although he has rounded up his season at Galatasaray, forward Onyekuru has been dropped.

The revised squad has the regulars with recalls for Simy Nwankwo and Peter Olayinka. There are also first-time call-ups for forward Abraham Marcus, who plays for Portuguese side Feirense and Terem Moffi, who scored 14 goals for Lorient in French Ligue 1.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Valentine Ozornwafor (Galatasaray FC, Turkey)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal)