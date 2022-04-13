Samuel Chukwueze made history on Tuesday night when he scored Villarreal's equaliser in their Champions League second leg quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.
Samuel Chukwueze is the first Nigerian to score in the quarter-final since 2006
The 22-year-old scored the goal that sent the Yellow Submarines into the semi-final of the Champions League.
Chukwueze was introduced in the final six minutes of the encounter to score the equaliser in the 88th-minute after Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern ahead in the 52nd-minute.
It was Chukwueze's second goal in the Champions League this season and sixth in all competitions for Villarreal.
However, Tuesday night's goal was more historic. It was the first goal scored by a Nigerian in the quarter-final of the Champions League since March 2006.
The last Nigerian to score in a quarter-final encounter of a Champions League was Obafemi Martins, who scored for Inter Milan against Villarreal.
Martins scored the second goal as the Nerazzurri beat the Spanish side 2-1 at the San Siro.
However, the Italian side missed out on qualification, with Villarreal progressing via the away goals rule.
Sixteen years later, Chukwueze has now managed to replicate Martins' feat, but this time for Villarreal.
His goal is also the first a Nigerian has scored in the knockout stages of the Champions League since Mikel scored for Chelsea against PSG in February 2016.
Chukwueze could also end Nigeria's 19-year wait for a goal in the Champions League semi-final when Villarreal takes on Liverpool or Benfica. The last Nigerian to score in the semi-final of a Champions League match was Martins, who scored for Inter Milan against AC Milan.
However, Chukwueze will be hoping for a better outcome as Inter were knocked out via the away goals rule.
More from category
-
Samuel Chukwueze is the first Nigerian to score in the quarter-final since 2006
-
3 things Chelsea's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid can lead to
-
Former Rangers star Obinna Nwobodo swaps Turkey for MLS club Cincinnati