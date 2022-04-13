Samuel Chukwueze is the first Nigerian to score in the quarter-final since 2006

Chukwueze was introduced in the final six minutes of the encounter to score the equaliser in the 88th-minute after Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern ahead in the 52nd-minute.

It was Chukwueze's second goal in the Champions League this season and sixth in all competitions for Villarreal.

However, Tuesday night's goal was more historic. It was the first goal scored by a Nigerian in the quarter-final of the Champions League since March 2006.

The last Nigerian to score in a quarter-final encounter of a Champions League was Obafemi Martins, who scored for Inter Milan against Villarreal.

Martins scored the second goal as the Nerazzurri beat the Spanish side 2-1 at the San Siro.

However, the Italian side missed out on qualification, with Villarreal progressing via the away goals rule.

Sixteen years later, Chukwueze has now managed to replicate Martins' feat, but this time for Villarreal.

His goal is also the first a Nigerian has scored in the knockout stages of the Champions League since Mikel scored for Chelsea against PSG in February 2016.

Chukwueze could also end Nigeria's 19-year wait for a goal in the Champions League semi-final when Villarreal takes on Liverpool or Benfica. The last Nigerian to score in the semi-final of a Champions League match was Martins, who scored for Inter Milan against AC Milan.

