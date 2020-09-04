Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze continued his impressive pre-season performances for Villarreal with an assist in their 2-0 win over Real Sociedad on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal from the start and created their first goal of the game which came from Francis Coquelin.

The Nigerian forward won the ball on the edge of the area and drove inside before laying the ball for Coquelin who finished past the Sociedad goalkeeper for the goal.

Coquelin who just joined Villarreal from Valencia took to social media to thank his Nigerian teammate for his assist.

“Good victory and great work from the whole team. We keep improving. Happy to score my first goal. Thank you ‘Chuku Chuku’ Chukwueze for the assist,” the French midfielder said.

Samuel Chukwueze assisted Francis Coquelin for Villarreal's first goal of the game (Twitter/Villarreal) Twitter

Chukwueze’s assist came after his goal in Villareal’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Friday, August, 28.