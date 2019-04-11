With Villarreal staring relegation in the face, they had all to play for when they hosted Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

It took Chukwueze just nine minutes before making his first real impact, getting on a loose pass from Samuel Umtiti and dribbling past Clement Lenglet but his shot with his left foot was straight at Marc-André ter Stegen.

For Lenglet, it was the first real taste of what he would get from the Nigeria international that evening.

The way Chukwueze got past the Barcelona defender who is having a solid season with the Catalan giants shows the level of his talent. On the move with the ball and Lenglet on his way, the Nigerian just cut the ball to the left to leave the Barcelona defender for dead before shooting at goal.

He ran at three Barcelona players in the 14th minute, evading them with his twinkle feet and then beating Lenglet again with a leg over in the 18th but his intended cross into the Barcelona box was blocked.

Barcelona quickly raced into a 2-0 lead but Villarreal were still threatening from the right through Chukwueze.

Villarreal went 0-2 but were still threatening from the right and in the 23rd minute, he pulled one back for the Yellow Submarine.

He raced through on goal after picking up a pass, drove inside the box and shot with his right foot but his effort hit the post, he was however quick to pounce on the rebound to slot past Ter Stegen.

In the 39th minute, he found some space in the Barcelona box again but his effort did not trouble Ter Stegen. He beat Lenglet again in the 41st minute before the Barcelona defender fouled him for a freekick just outside the box.

Chukwueze had the whole Barcelona defence on strings that a worn out Jordi Alba had a cramp while chasing the Nigerian forward.

He started the second half just like he ended the first and just five minutes after the restart, his pass with the inside of his foot from the Villarreal half sent Karl Toko Ekambi through on goal before the Villarreal forward scored from an impossible angle to draw Villarreal level.

He got past Alba again in the 68th and forced Ter Stegen with an effort from just outside the area that was slightly deflected.

Chukwueze played with class and confidence against Barcelona and was the best player on the pitch, on par with Santi Cazorla who also had a fantastic game.

With Villarreal leading 4-2, Chukweze was taken off for Daniele Bonera as Javier Calleja opted to shore up his defence.

Chukwueze’s substitution meant that Villarreal’s had no real threat going forward and their intensity dropped.

Barcelona had already introduced Lionel Messi from the bench and the Argentine star netted in the 90th before Luis Suarez’s last-minute goal denied Villarreal the win with Chukwueze watching in despair from the bench.

But on a personal level, it was a complete performance from the Nigerian who had four shots on target in the game, hit the woodwork twice, completed 50% of his dribbles and 81.3% of his passes.